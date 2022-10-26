Vermont Poets Share Verses About Death 

click to enlarge Sarah Cronin

One of the enduring assumptions about poets is that we are morose, morbid beings, preoccupied with death and bongos. I'll concede that we occasionally betray a certain haunted look. But I'd wager that everyone is just as obsessed as poets are with what lies beyond the veil; they simply never record those ruminations on paper. Most people remain adrift, so to speak, with nothing but the brief social rituals of funerals to metabolize all their complex feelings of dread, remorse, grief and just plain pain.

My personal theory is that, rather than dismissing poetry about death as morbid, people actually crave it. We all need a way to make sense of something so enormous that science, religion and philosophy cannot touch it, not really, not beyond speculation. People are so drawn to poetry about mortality because it doesn't offer solutions. Poems acknowledge death, wave to it, invite it up onto the porch to sit for a spell.

Here, I and a few other local bards do just that.

— Ben Aleshire

After I Died my braid came loose— stormwater jolted through my lashes, shoes, serviette

the sweetest creatures came to see

the science of me fretted quieted sank broodily down—

a terrier who knew me for my aura from across the park was tugged away



I became a set of teleprompts for a woman in makeup who'd only had coffee and hadn't slept enough

the maid received a tip for dredging my body's surrounds

my softest shares were gentled first on the sea floor and later, disarmament of tooth and claw

I was a castaway for centuries till they scared up my bones & puzzled at my cloistered rest—

I collected as if I were a child again— insects, pine cones, moss sticks, shells, rocks mushrooms, grasses red & yellow flowers

After forty years I came up ably with the plow dry and yawning

I froze into stone

was never brought home

someone wrote a poem— — Elisabeth Blair

Condolences I received a condolence card from the obstetrics office that said,

We're so sorry for your loss. Know that all will happen in its own time. This isn't because of anything that you did.

Aunts, friends, and web pages insist that it was not my fault. I don't think it was, but sometimes I suspect it anyway,

and I walk through the methods I might have used to kill my children: the booze before we knew, letting the doctor pull the IUD, packing and lifting boxes of poetry and art history books, trying to muscle twins out of the deal. Whatever. I wish they had been tougher. The grim reaper

must have shrunk so small to harvest them, scythe the length of an eyelash. — Meg Reynolds

She Asked What It Will Be Like I said it would be a slow unsnarling color of a clear sky at dusk, deepening

full and freeing both toward and away from words

worry, the family, the future grind of gravel beneath her feet

sting of wind, ache in the marrow the moon will rise inside you

while other voices ebb, I said it will be peace, I think she fell asleep

or maybe she retched a little into a small cup held to her lips

then I slipped away or kissed her, at least touched

her hand, having given an answer full with an extravagance

of emptiness, like a bowl up to the brim where truth would have been — Alison Prine

First Winter Your first winter up north, you dream you'll die. You walk when you could drive, stand in the middle of the frozen lake, chilled through the coat of mossy worsted that was too warm to wear back home; come in with frostbite on your little finger.

It is miserable, like in a book. The nights swallow the helpless days, but the misery is not quite yours yet: more someone else's you are trying on. It is, for now, almost a relief.

Your first winter, one night, you see it, set into a filthy snowbank plowed up as tall as you: the big dead chicken, its feathers burnished green and gold. For a moment, you are sure you have to save it. For a moment, you forget it's only cold that keeps it. — Sam Hughes

