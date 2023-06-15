Vermont School Districts Rewarded for Buying Local Food 

Cafeteria staff use the meat to make homey dishes such as shepherd’s pie with local corn and potatoes, ground-beef tacos and meatballs.

"learning lab" to educate kids about healthy foods, said it feels good to be recognized.



"We’ve been doing it for years," Czaja said of purchasing Vermont-grown food, "so to put a monetary value on it ... actually shows we’re doing it instead of just saying the word 'local' or the word 'Vermont.'"

Windsor Central's PB&J sandwiches have jam from Blake Hill Preserves in Windsor. Maple syrup from several nearby producers tops two popular dishes: chicken and waffles and buttermilk pancakes. Eggs are delivered weekly from Stockbridge's Birdsong Farm, which is run by the high school's Nordic skiing coach.Czaja, who previously ran the kitchen at Woodstock Elementary School as an innovative