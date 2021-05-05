 Vermont Self Storage Notice of Legal Sale: May 17, 2021 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

The contents of storage unit 02-00225 located at 48 Industrial Ave, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the of May 17th 2021 to satisfy the debt of Edward Brown.


Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.

