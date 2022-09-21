Vermont Self Storage Sale: Unit 01-02509 and 01-04227 

The contents of storage unit 01-02509 located at 28 Adams Drive , Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the 29th of September 2022 to satisfy the debt of Stuart Collins. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.

The contents of storage unit 01-04227 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the 29th of September 2022 to satisfy the debt of Matthew Kenney. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.