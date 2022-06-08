 Vermont Self Storage Sale: Unit 01-04901 | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 08, 2022 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Vermont Self Storage Sale: Unit 01-04901 

The contents of storage unit 01-04901 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT, will be sold on or about the 23rd Of June 2022 to satisfy the debt of Maxwell Lindfors.

Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
