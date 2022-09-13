Vermont Self Storage Auction: Unit 01-04227 

Published September 13, 2022 at 3:13 p.m.
The contents of storage unit 01-04227 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the 6th of October 2022 to satisfy the debt of Matthew Kenney. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
Comments are closed.
Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.
While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.
To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.
Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.