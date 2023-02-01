 Vermont Self Storage | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 01, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Vermont Self Storage 

Published February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated February 1, 2023 at 10:10 a.m.

THE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT 03-00415, Located at Winter Sport Lane, Williston VT, 05495 Will be sold on or about the 16th of February 2023 to satisfy the debt of Carey Eastman. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.

