Vermont Self Storage 

Published March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
THE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT 01-01331, Located at 28 Adams Drive Williston, VT , 05495 Will be sold on or about the 9th of February 2023 to satisfy the debt of Jamie Peters. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
THE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT 01-04118, Located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT , 05495 Will be sold on or about the 9th of March 2023 to satisfy the debt of Jennifer Anderson. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
