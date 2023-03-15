Vermont Self Storage 

Published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 23, 2023 at 9:39 a.m.
The contents of storage unit 01-04901 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the 6th of April 2023 to satisfy the debt of Corey Longfellow. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
The contents of storage unit 01-01331 located at 28 Adams Drive , Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the 6th of April 2023 to satisfy the debt of Jamie Peters. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
