Vermont Self Storage 

Published June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 21, 2023 at 12:10 p.m.
THE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNIT 01-4118, Located at 28 Adams Drive Williston, VT , 05495 Will be sold on or about the 22nd of June 2023 to satisfy the debt of Jennifer Anderson. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
