July 05, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Vermont Self-Storage 

Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 5, 2023 at 12:01 p.m.

The contents of storage unit 03-00511 located at 182 Winter Sport lane Williston, VT, will be sold on or about the 13th of July 2023 to satisfy the debt of Thomas Billings. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.

The contents of storage unit 01-04282 located at 28 Adams Drive Williston, VT, will be sold on or about 13th of July 2023 to satisfy the debt of Andrea Myers . Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.

