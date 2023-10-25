Vermont Self Storage 

Published October 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The contents of storage unit 01-04224 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT, will be sold on or about the 9th of November 2023 to satisfy the debt of Zena Hall. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
The contents of storage unit 01-02104 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT, will be sold on or about the 9th of November 2023 to satisfy the debt of Melissa Myers. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
The contents of storage unit 01-04131 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT, will be sold on or about the 9th of November 2023 to satisfy the debt of Maggie Simpson. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
