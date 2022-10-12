Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald Hospitalized After Stroke 

wishes MacDonald a speedy recovery,

executive director Jim Dandeneau said.

made retaining MacDonald’s seat in the Senate a priority because of concerns about Klar’s political views, Dandeneau said.

The makeup of the district also shifted slightly during this year's redistricting process, as it lost "deep blue" Thetford and added Bradford, Dandeneau said.







Vermont Sen. Mark MacDonald (D-Orange) suffered a mild stroke on Sunday and is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to a statement from his family.The medical setback comes as the 79-year-old veteran legislator is running for reelection. He faces a stiff challenge from Republican candidate John Klar.“Mark is in good spirits as he tackles this unexpected challenge,” his family wrote in a statement. “He and his family expect a speedy recovery. “The Williamstown farmer has served in both the Vermont House and the Senate, where has represented Orange County since 2003. He is a Vietnam veteran, retired teacher and beef cattle rancher.The Vermont Democratic PartyThe party has