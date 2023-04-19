Vermont Senate Backs Expansion of 'Death With Dignity' Law 

Cassandra Johnston, a 38-year-old emergency planning manager from Clifton Park, N.Y., said the vote gives her “great relief and peace of mind.” Johnston is undergoing chemotherapy for Stage III breast cancer, and wants the option to die on her terms if the treatment doesn't work. Such end of life care is not legal in New York.



“A huge thank you to the lawmakers and people of Vermont for taking this step to make sure that terminally ill people in states where medical aid in dying is denied will have this compassionate and peaceful end-of-life option,” she wrote in an email.

Sen. Ginny Lyons (D-Chittenden Central)