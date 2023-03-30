Vermont Senate Backs Sweeping Childcare, Paid Family Leave Proposal 

click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Preschoolers at Turtle Island Children's Center in Montpelier

On the floor before the vote, Sen. Philip Baruth (D-Chittenden-Central) hailed the legislation as "historic."





"I'm absolutely delighted to have this bill go forward," he said.





S.56 would significantly expand eligibility for subsidies under Vermont's Childcare Financial Assistance Program (CCFAP), the state's primary mechanism for helping low- and middle-income families afford childcare. Working families with an annual gross income of up to 185 percent of the federal poverty line — or $55,500 for a family of four — would be eligible for fully covered tuition, while families making up to 600 percent of the poverty line — or $180,000 for a family of four — would be eligible for a partial subsidy.



Currently, families making up to 150 percent of the poverty line receive a full subsidy and families earning up to 350 percent of the poverty line qualify for a partial subsidy.



"Almost no family with little kids that need childcare makes over $180,000 for a family of four," said Sen. Ruth Hardy (D-Addison), one of the bill's reporters. "So it really ... helps to subsidize [childcare] in an equitable way."

According to a 2021 report funded by the state, the median annual income for early childhood teachers in Vermont is less than $40,000; for assistant teachers, it's around $22,000.



The full proposal would cost more than $240 million combined during fiscal years 2024 and 2025, according to an estimate from the Legislative Joint Fiscal Office. The CCFAP rate and eligibility expansion would cost around $165 million; the parental leave benefit would cost nearly $20 million; and $25 million would go to "readiness" grants that childcare centers could use for workforce recruitment and retention or improvement of their facilities.



To pay for the programs, the state could use $49 million from the general fund, plus a payroll tax of .42 percent — 75 percent paid for by the employer and 25 percent by the employee. The bill would also repeal Vermont’s child tax credit to free up another $31.8 million. The tax credit, which was created just last year, gives $1,000 for each child under age 6 to families that make $125,000 or less. Families earning between $125,000 and $175,000 per year receive a partial payment.



Sen. Jane Kitchel (D-Caledonia), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, acknowledged the large price tag attached to the bill.



"I think it's reflective of the commitment that we have made for childcare to be a priority for this session," Kitchel said. " To address the shortcomings of our childcare system is not cheap. We might as well be honest about that. "



Only one critic spoke against the legislation on the Senate floor. Sen. Randy Brock (R-Franklin) acknowledged it was "a great bill" but said that it was not fiscally responsible and that the funding mechanism was not carefully considered.



"Beware of solving poverty by increasing taxes on the poor," Brock said. "It's a circular argument."



There will be a lot to discuss. Last week, the House passed its own plan for paid family leave. Under that bill,



pushed for substantive investment in Vermont's childcare system, expressed optimism after Thursday's vote.



"S.56 does what child care advocates have been calling on lawmakers to do for years: create a long-term, sustainable revenue source that can fund an accessible and affordable child care system," the group's CEO, Aly Richards, said in a statement. "This is a moment to celebrate and we must also remember we have a lot of important work ahead to ensure this legislation continues to be as strong as possible."