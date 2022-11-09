Vermont Senate Democrats Tap Baruth to Lead the Chamber 

When the 30-member Senate convenes in January, it will formally elect a leader, but the majority's pick is all but certain get the post. The long-time University of Vermont English professor, author and former political commentator will succeed Sen. Becca Balint (D-Brattleboro), who is Vermont’s U.S. House representative-elect.

“We have a new, younger, more diverse Senate and that's incredibly exciting,” he said, according to a copy of his prepared remarks. “We have a strong leadership team and I will do my level best every single day to make you proud of the work you've done and the work we’ve done together for Vermont.”



He cautioned senators not to assume that the supermajority they won in last week's election allows them to do anything they want. He noted that without the votes of Sen. Mark McDonald (D-Orange), who recently had a stroke, or Tanya Vyhovsky, a Progressive Democrat from Essex who just won a seat in the Senate's newly drawn Chittenden Central District, the majority becomes tenuous.



“When you hear the word 'supermajority,' I hope all of us will have a little humility,” he said. "Because we only have it when we're truly all together.”