Vermont Standard Offer Program 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Rfp Released Soliciting Over 5 Mw of New Renewable Energy
MANCHESTER, VT – On March 14, 2022, the Vermont Standard Offer Facilitator ("Facilitator") released the Request for Proposals ("RFP") soliciting over 5 MW of new renewable energy projects under Vermont's Standard Offer Program. The program's individual project capacity is for up to 2.2 MW in a diverse range of renewable energy technologies for the RFP including – Solar, Biomass, Small Wind, Large Wind, Food Waste Anaerobic Digestion, Landfill Methane, and New Hydroelectric.
The Standard Offer Program was established in 2009 pursuant to 30 V.S.A. § 8005a to promote the rapid deployment of small renewable generation throughout Vermont by providing long-term, fixed-price contracts. The total program capacity of 127.5 MW is distributed in annual increments, with 2022 being the final year of solicitation for new projects. The RFP specifies total available capacity, capacity allocated to each technology, and price caps for each technology.
Proposals are due by May 2, 2022.
For more information visit www.vermontstandardoffer.com or email meghan@veppi.org.
find, follow, fan us: