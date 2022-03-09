 Vermont Standard Offer Program 2022 Rfp Released Soliciting Over 5 Mw Of Renewable Energy | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 16, 2022 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

MANCHESTER, VT – On March 14, 2022, the Vermont Standard Offer Facilitator

(“Facilitator”) released the Request for Proposals soliciting over 5 MW of renewable energy projects under Vermont’s Standard Offer program. The program’s individual project capacity is up to 2.2 MW in a diverse range of renewable energy technologies –Solar, Biomass, Small Wind, Large Wind, Landfill Methane, Food Waste Anaerobic Digestion, and New Hydroelectric.
The Standard Offer program was established in 2009, pursuant to 30 V.S.A. § 8005a, and is intended to promote the rapid deployment of small renewable generation through long-term, fixed-price contracts. The total program capacity of 127.5 MW is distributed in annual increments, with 2022 being the final year of solicitation for new projects. Program costs, along with each project’s renewable energy credits (“RECs”), are distributed among Vermont utilities based on their share of electric sales. The annual request for proposals (“RFP”) specifies total available capacity, capacity allocated to each technology, and price caps for each technology.

The Standard Offer program RFP uses a competitive bidding process, with price caps related to the cost of different technologies and with the lowest-priced bids accepted first. The 2022 bid proposals are due by May 2, 2022.
For more information about the 2022 Standard Offer program RFP, visit www.vermontstandardoffer.com or contact the Facilitator meghan@veppi.org.
