Vermont State Police Investigate Thefts From Set of 'Beetlejuice 2' 

- Vermont State Police
- The stolen statue
Pro tip for all you movie buffs: It's a good idea to wait until after
a movie premieres to scoop up set memorabilia.
The Vermont State Police are investigating a pair of thefts from the set of the Beetlejuice 2
movie in East Corinth (not to be confused with Winter River, Conn., the fictitious town in which the sequel and 1988 original are based).
Movie security personnel called in the first theft around 12:30 a.m. on July 14. They told police they saw someone approach a lamppost adorned with "distinctive pumpkin decoration," remove the fixture from its base, throw it into the back of old GMC pickup, drape a tarp over it and speed away.
click to enlarge
- Rachel Mullis ©️ Seven Days
- A pumpkin-headed lampost
The second theft involved a 150-pound abstract statue that looks a bit like a supersize back scratcher. The theft was reported on July 17 and was believed to have taken place sometime within the previous four days.
The thefts came shortly after the long-awaited Tim Burton sequel completed a short filming session
in the tiny Orange County town, which drew tourists from around the country and beyond. The film, due out in 2024, reportedly had one Vermont sequence left when production wrapped around 1 a.m. on July 13 due to the actors' strike.
It is unclear whether the crew tried to summon the stolen items by saying their names three times.