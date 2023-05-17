 Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit 175 Main Street Burlington, VT 05401 802-651-1518 www.vermontjudiciary.org PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 23-PR-01196 | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 17, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit 175 Main Street Burlington, VT 05401 802-651-1518 www.vermontjudiciary.org PROBATE DIVISION Case No. 23-PR-01196 

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In Re: S. P.

March 14, 2023

TO: Douglas D. Potter

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS OF COMMENCEMENT OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

You are hereby notified that a petition requesting the adoption of Sierra Rose Potter has been filed in this court by Kandy-Kay Potter and Ernest Carrier. The petitioners are represented by Paul R. Morwood, Esq. Attorney Morwood's law office is located at 333 Dorset St., So. Burlington, VT 05403. Attorney Morwood's phone number is 802-862-2135.

This is the first action in this proceeding. If you want to receive notice of future hearings, events, or motions which may occur in this matter until it is concluded you must enter an appearance in this proceeding with the court. This can be accomplished by returning to the court a completed "Notice of Appearance" form which can be found on the public website, www.vermontjudiciary.org. If you have questions about the nature of this proceeding or the purpose or content of this notice, you may inquire by calling or writing to the Probate Division.

Douglas: please take this notice seriously. If you do not file a written appearance with the court, within 20 days of service of the notice, or if you do not contact the court in some way to express a wish to participate in this case, within 20 days of service, then you will lose the right to contest the adoption petition and you will not be a party to this case. Please contact the Chittenden Probate Court (contact information is at top of page) with any questions.

Electronically signed on March 14, 2023 pursuant to V.RE.F. 9(d)

/s/ Gregory Glennon

Gregory Glennon Probate Judge

Panipca-700-00132-Notice to Interested Persons of Commencement of Adoption Proceedings (6/22/18) 23-PR-01196 In Re: S. P.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation