If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
Estate of: Harold Douglas, JR
TO THE HEIRS-AT-LAW OF HAROLD DOULGAS, JR. (LATE OF BURLINGTON, VERMONT): A petition to open the estate of Harold Douglas, Jr. has been filed in the Chittenden Probate Court. The petition alleges that decedent died "testate." Therefore, an alleged last will has been offered for probate. A hearing on the petition open the estate, admit the last will, and, to appoint an estate fiduciary, will be held on January 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Chittenden Probate Court, 175 Main St. Burlington, VT. At that hearing, the petitioner must present evidence to prove the last will is, in fact, the last will of the decedent. If you wish to appear at this hearing, and make an objection to the admission of the will to probate, or, the appointment of estate fiduciary (the nominated fiduciary is William E. Drislane, Esq.), you must contact Chittenden Probate Court not later than January 24, 2022, by 4:30 p.m., in writing. It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in either Burlington Free Press or Seven Days a newspaper of general circulation in the Chittenden Probate District.
Publication date: Not later than 21 days prior to hearing date.
Petitioner must file tear sheet proving publication has occurred consistent with this order not later than 7 days before hearing date.
Electronically signed on December 8, 2021 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Gregory Glennon
Probate Judge
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
find, follow, fan us: