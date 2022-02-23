Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harriet Saville 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
IN RE THE ESTATE OF HARRIET SAVILLE LATE OF COLCHESTER, VERMONT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the Estate of HARRIET SAVILLE, late of Colchester, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.
Dated: February 17, 2022
Signed: s/ Amy S. Otten
Address: c/o David C. Buran, Esq.
Law Offices of David C. Buran PC
13 Appletree Ct
Milton, VT 05468-3609
Telephone: (802) 878-8588
Address of the Court: Superior Court, Chittenden District Probate Division, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511
Name of Publication: Seven Days
First Publication Date: 2/23/22
