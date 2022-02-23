 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harriet Saville | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harriet Saville 

Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit Probate Division, Ss. Docket No. 22-Pr-00679


IN RE THE ESTATE OF HARRIET SAVILLE LATE OF COLCHESTER, VERMONT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the Estate of HARRIET SAVILLE, late of Colchester, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.

Dated: February 17, 2022

Signed: s/ Amy S. Otten

Address: c/o David C. Buran, Esq.

Law Offices of David C. Buran PC

13 Appletree Ct

Milton, VT 05468-3609

Telephone: (802) 878-8588

Address of the Court: Superior Court, Chittenden District Probate Division, P.O. Box 511, Burlington, VT 05402-0511

Name of Publication: Seven Days

First Publication Date: 2/23/22

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation