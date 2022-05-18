 Notice to Creditors: Estate of John D. Vogelsang, Jr | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 18, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of John D. Vogelsang, Jr 

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CHITTENDEN UNIT PROBATE DIVISION, SS. DOCKET NO. 22-PR-02675

IN RE THE ESTATE OF JOHN D. VOGELSANG, JR

LATE OF SHELBURNE, VERMONT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the Estate of JOHN D. VOGELSANG, JR, late of Shelburne, Vermont.

We have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the publication of this notice. The claim must be presented at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.

Dated: May 16, 2022
Signed: s/Carol Farley and Sarah Vogelsang-Card, Co Executrices Address: c/o David C. Buran, Esq.

Law Offices of David C. Buran PC

13 Appletree Ct

Milton, VT 05468-3609

Telephone: (802) 878-8588

Address of the Court:

Superior Court, Chittenden District

Probate Division

P.O. Box 511

Burlington, VT 05402-0511

Name of Publication: Seven Days

