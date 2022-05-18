Notice to Creditors: Estate of John D. Vogelsang, Jr 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
IN RE THE ESTATE OF JOHN D. VOGELSANG, JR
LATE OF SHELBURNE, VERMONT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the Estate of JOHN D. VOGELSANG, JR, late of Shelburne, Vermont.
We have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the publication of this notice. The claim must be presented at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.
Dated: May 16, 2022
Signed: s/Carol Farley and Sarah Vogelsang-Card, Co Executrices Address: c/o David C. Buran, Esq.
Law Offices of David C. Buran PC
13 Appletree Ct
Milton, VT 05468-3609
Telephone: (802) 878-8588
Address of the Court:
Superior Court, Chittenden District
Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
Name of Publication: Seven Days
find, follow, fan us: