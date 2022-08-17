Notice to Creditors: Estate of Richard Brosseau 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
IN RE THE ESTATE OF RICHARD BROUSSEAU
LATE OF COLCHESTER, VERMONT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the Estate of RICHARD BROUSSEAU, late of COLCHESTER, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.
Dated: August 14, 2022
Signed: s/ TRAVIS W. BROUSSEAU, ExecutorAddress: c/o David C. Buran, Esq.Law Offices of David C. Buran PC13 Appletree CtMilton, VT 05468-3609Telephone: (802) 878-8588
Address of the Court:Superior Court, Chittenden District Probate DivisionP.O. Box 511Burlington, VT 05402-0511
Name of Publication: Seven DaysPublication Date: 8/17/2022
