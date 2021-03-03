 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Janet Findley | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 03, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Janet Findley 

Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unite Probate Division, SS. Docket No.: 21-PR-00754


In re ESTATE of JANET FINDLEY, late of Essex Junction, Vermont.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the Creditors of JANET FINDLEY, late of Essex Junction, Vermont.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: March 1, 2021

Signed: s/ JEFFREY G. FINDLEY, EXECUTOR

c/o David C. Buran, Esq.

Law Offices of David C. Buran PC
13 Appletree Ct
Milton, VT 05468-3609
(802) 878-8588

Superior Court, Chittenden District
Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511

Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 3, 2021

