Notice to Creditors: Estate of Janet Findley 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of JANET FINDLEY, late of Essex Junction, Vermont.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the Creditors of JANET FINDLEY, late of Essex Junction, Vermont.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: March 1, 2021
Signed: s/ JEFFREY G. FINDLEY, EXECUTOR
c/o David C. Buran, Esq.
Law Offices of David C. Buran PC
13 Appletree Ct
Milton, VT 05468-3609
(802) 878-8588
Superior Court, Chittenden District
Probate Division
P.O. Box 511
Burlington, VT 05402-0511
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: March 3, 2021
find, follow, fan us: