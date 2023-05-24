Published May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
NOTICE OF HEARING
Breezy Acres Cooperative, Inc. v. Christopher Tilford
This is to notify you to appear at the Court named above in connection with the above-named case on:
DATE:
June 08, 2023
TIME:
1:30 PM
DURATION:
15 Minutes
HEARING RE: Motion for Hearing - Abandoned Mobile Home
"YOU MAY ATTEND THIS HEARING IN PERSON AT THE COURTHOUSE OR REMOTELY. See attached instructions for remote appearance."
Electronically signed Tuesday, May 16, 2023 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Nancy L. Bean
Nancy L. Bean
Judicial Assistant – Chittenden Civil Division
Vermont Superior Court
175 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
