May 24, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Vermont Superior Court Civil Division
Case No. 23-CV-02074
 

Published May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Breezy Acres Cooperative, Inc. v. Christopher Tilford

This is to notify you to appear at the Court named above in connection with the above-named case on:

DATE:

June 08, 2023

TIME:

1:30 PM

DURATION:

15 Minutes

HEARING RE: Motion for Hearing - Abandoned Mobile Home

"YOU MAY ATTEND THIS HEARING IN PERSON AT THE COURTHOUSE OR REMOTELY. See attached instructions for remote appearance."

Electronically signed Tuesday, May 16, 2023 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)

/s/ Nancy L. Bean

Nancy L. Bean

Judicial Assistant – Chittenden Civil Division

Vermont Superior Court

175 Main Street

Burlington, Vermont 05401

Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.

