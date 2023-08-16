 Vermont Superior Court Civil Division Case No. 23-CV-03306 | Foreclosures | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 16, 2023 Legal Notices » Foreclosures

Vermont Superior Court Civil Division Case No. 23-CV-03306 

Published August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Notice of hearing

Breezy Acres Cooperative, Inc. v. John Bailey

This is to notify you to appear at the Court named above in connection with the above-named case on:

DATE: August 29, 2023 TIME: 11:30 AM DURATION: 15 Minutes

HEARING RE: Abandoned Mobile Home

A hearing on Breezy Acres Cooperative, Inc.'s Verified Complaint to declare abandoned the mobile home of John Bailey located at the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park, at 158 Fourth Street in Colchester, Vermont to authorize the sale ofthe mobile home at a public auction to be held within 15 days of judgment is set for August 29, 2023 @11:30AM.

"YOU MAY ATTEND THIS HEARING IN PERSON AT THE COURTHOUSE OR REMOTELY. See attached instructions for remote appearance."

Electronically signed Wednesday, August 2, 2023 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)

Nancy L. Bean
Judicial Assistant – Chittenden Civil Division
Vermont Superior Court
175 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401

Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.

