VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Chittenden Unit Case No. 21-CV-00304 

NOTICE OF HEARING
St. George Community Cooperative, Inc. v. Robert Russell et al
This is to notify you to appear at the Court named above in connection with the above-named case on:
DURATION: 15 Minutes
DATE: March 10, 2021
TIME: 11:00 AM
HEARING RE: Motion to Declare Mobile Home as Abandoned
THIS HEARING WILL BE HELD BY Webex VIDEO. The log-in information is included in this hearing notice. Please pre-mark and exchange all exhibits, and supply a copy to the court, at least five days before the hearing. If you believe this requires a live hearing rather than video, file a written request as soon as possible and the judge will consider it.
Please call or login to the court at least five minutes before the scheduled time of your hearing and please do not log in or call from a moving vehicle.
If you have any technical questions or difficulties, please contact Tyler Bradley, Operations Assistant at tyler.j.bradley@vermont.gov.
If you need an interpreter, please let us know in advance what language you require, and one will be arranged for you at no cost.
Join by Video:
Click Here to Join Meeting
Or
Go to https://vtcourts.webex.com. Enter the following meeting ID number and password to join:
Meeting number: 179 556 1590
Password: mrPWNFPe372
Join by Phone:
+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll
Access code: 179 556 1590
Electronically signed Friday, February 19, 2021 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Nancy L. Bean
Nancy L. Bean
Chittenden Docket Clerk
Vermont Superior Court
175 Main Street
Burlington, Vermont 05401
If parties personally appear in court a mask will be required.
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
