Vermont Superior Court Family Division Chittenden Unit Case No. 20-DM-00841 

Jody Benoit v. Jamie Blake, Jeremy Bathalon
Plaintiff Name Jody L Benoit DOB 02/09/1962 v. Defendant Name Jeremy Bathalon DOB 12/21/1988
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
To the above-named Defendant:
You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon the Plaintiff, whose address is: 48 Old Colchester Road Essex Junction VT 05452, an Answer to the Plaintiffs complaint within twenty-one (21) days of the date of publication of this summons. You must also file a copy of your Answer with the Superior Court, Family Division at the following address: Chittenden Unit, 32 Cherry St Suite 200 Burlington, VT 05401 802-651-1709. If you fail to answer the Complaint within twenty-one (21) days of the date of publication, a default judgment may be entered against you and the Court may grant the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint. Under most circumstances, your answer must state as a counterclaim any related claim which you may have against the Plaintiff, or you will thereafter be barred from making such claim in any other action.
Plaintiffs action is a Complaint for De Facto Parentage
Plaintiff is seeking:
( ) decree of divorce, legal separation or civil union dissolution;
( ) parental rights and responsibilities for the minor child(ren) of the parties;
( ) child support for the minor child(ren);
(X) a finding of de facto parentage as to the minor child Jaydon Bathalon (D.O.B. 04/18/2014);
A copy of the complaint is on file and my be obtained from the clerk of the above-named Family Division of the Superior Court. The Vermont Office for Child Support also filed an appearance in this case. The Office for Child Support is seeking payment of debts due and owing to the State of Vermont.
Based on Plaintiffs affidavit, it appears that service cannot be made with due diligence by any of the methods prescribed in V.R.C.P .. 4(d) through (t). It is therefore hereby ORDERED that service of process shall be made upon Defendant by publication pursuant to V.R.C.P. 4(g). This Order shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks between October 1 and October 30, 2021 in the newspaper of general circulation in Vem1ont, to wit "Seven Days," and a copy of this Order shall be mailed to the Defendant at the last known address where Plaintiff believes he can be located, and a copy shall be sent to any valid email address that Plaintiff is aware Defendant is using to receive messages.
Electronically signed on September 21, 2021 at 3:33 PM pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d).
/s/ Megan J. Shafritz
Superior Court Judge
