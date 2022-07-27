 Notice to Appear at Hearing: Allen Pike and Valentino Anderson | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 27, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

Notice to Appear at Hearing: Allen Pike and Valentino Anderson 

Published July 27, 2022

Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Addison Unit 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vt 05753 802-388-7741

Case No. 22-Pr-03913
Case No. 22-Pr-03914

In Re: M.C. and In Re: C. C

NOTICE TO APPEAR AT HEARING

TO: ALLEN PIKE AND VALENTINO ANDERSON

You are notified that a hearing in the above cases will be held on August 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Frank Maday Courthouse at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vermont. Your attendance is required. Please contact the Addison Superior Court, Probate Division at (802) 388-2612 for information concerning the hearings. The hearings will be held remotely.

SO ORDERED

Electronically signed on July 18, 2022 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)

/s/ Eleanor W. Smith

Eleanor W. Smith

Superior Court Judge Probate Division

