Notice to Appear at Hearing: Allen Pike and Valentino Anderson 

Published July 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated July 27, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.
In Re: M.C. and In Re: C. C
NOTICE TO APPEAR AT HEARING
TO: ALLEN PIKE AND VALENTINO ANDERSON
You are notified that a hearing in the above cases will be held on August 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Frank Maday Courthouse at 7 Mahady Court, Middlebury, Vermont. Your attendance is required. Please contact the Addison Superior Court, Probate Division at (802) 388-2612 for information concerning the hearings. The hearings will be held remotely.
SO ORDERED
Electronically signed on July 18, 2022 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Eleanor W. Smith
Eleanor W. Smith
Superior Court Judge Probate Division
