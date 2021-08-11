NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION
Estate of: Martin Morrissey
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
A petition to open an estate and appoint an estate fiduciary, has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court: July 15, 2021.
A hearing on the petition/motion will be held on September 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.
It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in Burlington Free Press or Seven Days, each of these newspapers, respectively, are newspapers of general circulation in the Chittenden Probate District.
Special instructions to interested persons: The "alleged" last will in this case, according to petition, claims to be "self-proving." Therefore, if no objection(s) to the admission of the will, to probate, is filed within 7 days of the hearing date (or September 10, 2021, "close of business), then, the court may admit the will without a hearing/appoint a fiduciary, and, the hearing may come off the court calendar.
Publication date: not later than 21 days prior to hearing date.
/s/ Gregory Glennon
Probate Judge
Electronically signed on July 27, 2021 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
find, follow, fan us: