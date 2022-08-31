 VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CASE NO. 22-PR-05005 NOTICE OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 31, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION CASE NO. 22-PR-05005 NOTICE OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR 

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Estate of: Theresia L’Ecuyer

A petition to open an estate of the above-named person has been filed in this court by Paul R. Morwood. A Intestate Estate Commencement Hearing will be held on:

DATE: October 14, 2022
TIME: 10:00 AM
DURATION: 30 Minutes

IF YOU DESIRE TO BE HEARD ON THE ABOVE MATTER, YOU MUST PARTICIPATE BY PHONE OR VIDEO AT THE HEARING.

You are advised that the requested person may be appointed as administrator if no interested person appears to object to this action at the hearing.

If you wish to receive notice of all future events or motions which may occur in these proceedings, you must notify the court by entering your appearance by filing a Notice of Appearance form. If you have questions about the nature of this proceeding or the purpose or content of this notice, you may inquire by calling the petitioner, the petitioner’s attorney, or the court.

Probate Division Register
If Parties Personally Appear in Court A Mask Will Be Required. Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/ or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk’s office at the above address for further assistance.

