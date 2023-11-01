Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Case No. 23-Pr-01250 Notice Of Hearing And Order For Publication Estate of: Alan Dinwiddie 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
To Elise P. Dinwiddie:
The following petition/motion, Motion for License to Sell or Convey Real Estate, has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court: July 17, 2023.
A hearing on the petition/motion will be held at: 11:00 AM on November 30, 2023 at the above-named court.
If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.
It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in either Seven Days or The Burlington Free Press, Publication date: no later than November 16, 2023(Attorney Montroll: please file tear sheet proving publication no later than November 23, 2023.)
Electronically signed on October 13, 2023 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Gregory Glennon
Probate Judge
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
find, follow, fan us: