 VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 802-651-1518 Case No.: 21-PR-02693 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

July 28, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT PROBATE DIVISION Chittenden Unit, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 802-651-1518 Case No.: 21-PR-02693 

NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

Estate of: Laura Jean Smith

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

A "Petition to Open an Estate and Appoint Fiduciary" has been filed in the Probate Division of the Superior Court.

A hearing on the petition/motion will be held at: 11 a.m. on 8/31/21 at the above-named court.

If no one files an objection within 14 days of publication date, the relief requested may be granted. If you wish to receive notice of future events in this proceeding, you must notify the Court by filing a Notice of Appearance form that can be found on the Vermont Judiciary website.

It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in either Seven Days or the Burlington Free Press, each is a newspaper, respectively, of general circulation in Chittenden County.

Publication date: not later than 21 days prior to hearing date.

Electrically signed on July 19, 2021 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)

/s/ Gregory Glennon

Probate Judge

Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation