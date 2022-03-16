Notice of Hearing & Order for Publication: Estate of Maxine Beattie 

175 Main Street Burlington, Vt 05401 802-651-1518 Www.Vermontjudiciary.Org
NOTICE OF HEARING AND ORDER FOR PUBLICATION: Estate of: Maxine Beattie
TO THE "HEIRS-AT-LAW" OF MAXINE BEATTIE:
A petition to admit last will, appoint fiduciary for estate, and open the estate (of Maxine Beattie), has been filed in the Chittenden Probate Division of the Superior Court.
A hearing on these matters will be held at: 10:00 a.m. May 6, 2022 at the above-named court, by Webex video. If no one appears at the hearing to object, the relief requested may be granted. You must file a notice of appearance and any objections to the admission of the last will within 7 days of hearing, if you wish to be heard. If you have any questions about how to participate in this proceeding, please contact the Chittenden Probate Division at 802-651-1518.
The estate petitioner must produce at least one witness to the last will at the hearing. If anyone objects in reaction to this notice, petitioner must produce at least 2 witnesses at. the hearing. A "first read" by the court of the proffered last will docs not appear to meet "self-proving" criteria.
It is hereby ORDERED that the notice of hearing as set forth in the Order be published in Seven Days, a newspaper of general circulation in the Chittenden Probate District Publication date: not later than 21 days prior to hearing.
Attorney Morwood: please file a tear sheet with the court not later than 7 days before hearing.
Electronically signed on March 9, 2022 pursuant to V.R.E.F. 9(d)
/s/ Gregory Glennon
Gregory Glennon, Probate Judge
To join a WebEx Hearing, please contact the court for instructions
Any individual with a disability requiring assistance accessing the services, programs, and/or activities at the Courthouse should contact the Clerk's office at the above address for further assistance.
WebEx Meeting ID Number (access code): 1297989865
WebEx Meeting Password: Wt87QmgDNQ8
