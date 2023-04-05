 Vermont Superior Court Rutland Unit Probate Division, Ss. Docket No. 23-Pr-01667 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 05, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Vermont Superior Court Rutland Unit Probate Division, Ss. Docket No. 23-Pr-01667 

Published April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.


In Re the Estate of JOHN EGNER, late of Monrovia, California

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the Estate of JOHN EGNER, late of Monrovia, California.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.

Dated: April 1, 2023

Signed: /s/Jonathan McLean, Executor

Address: c/o David C. Buran, Esq.
Law Offices of David C. Buran PC
13 Appletree Ct

Milton, VT 05468-3609

Telephone: (802) 878-8588

Superior Court, Rutland District Probate Division

83 Center St

Rutland, VT 05701

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date:04/05/2023

