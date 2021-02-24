 VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-CV-00304 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-CV-00304 

In RE: Abandoned Mobile Homes of Robert R. Russell, Jr., Maria Douglas and Edwin Douglas

ORDER FOR HEARING

A hearing on Plaintiff's Verified Complaint to declare as abandoned the mobile homes of

Robert R. Russell Jr., Maria Douglas and Edwin Douglas and declare the mobile homes unfit for

human habitation has been set for Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m at the Chittenden

Superior Court, 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 187, Burlington, Vermont 05402.

/s/Nancy L. Bean, Docket Clerk

Date: February 19, 2021

