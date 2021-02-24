VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-CV-00304 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In RE: Abandoned Mobile Homes of Robert R. Russell, Jr., Maria Douglas and Edwin Douglas
ORDER FOR HEARING
A hearing on Plaintiff's Verified Complaint to declare as abandoned the mobile homes of
Robert R. Russell Jr., Maria Douglas and Edwin Douglas and declare the mobile homes unfit for
human habitation has been set for Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m at the Chittenden
Superior Court, 175 Main Street, P.O. Box 187, Burlington, Vermont 05402.
/s/Nancy L. Bean, Docket Clerk
Date: February 19, 2021
