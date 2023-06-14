Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In Re: Abandoned Mobile Home of Christopher Tilford (Deceased)
Notice of Auction Sale
Please take notice that the Auction Sale of the Abandoned Mobile Home of Christopher Tilford (Deceased) shall take place on June 22, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the location of the Mobile Home, 96 4th Street in Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park, Colchester, Vermont. The Mobile Home shall be conveyed to the highest bidder, in "AS IS" condition. Other terms to be announced at sale. Inquiries to Plaintiff's counsel.
Dated this 9th day of June, 2023.
/s/ Steven J. Kantor, Esq.
Steven J. Kantor, Esq.
Doremus Kantor & Zullo
346 Shelburne Road, Suite 603
P.O. Box 445
Burlington, VT 05402-0445
(802) 863-9603
Attorney for Plaintiff Breezy Acres Cooperative
