 Vermont Superior Court Superior Court Civil Division Chittenden Unit Docket No: 23-CV-02074 | Notice of Sales | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 14, 2023 Legal Notices » Notice of Sales

Vermont Superior Court
Superior Court Civil Division
Chittenden Unit Docket No: 23-CV-02074 

Published June 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In Re: Abandoned Mobile Home of Christopher Tilford (Deceased)

Notice of Auction Sale

Please take notice that the Auction Sale of the Abandoned Mobile Home of Christopher Tilford (Deceased) shall take place on June 22, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the location of the Mobile Home, 96 4th Street in Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park, Colchester, Vermont. The Mobile Home shall be conveyed to the highest bidder, in "AS IS" condition. Other terms to be announced at sale. Inquiries to Plaintiff's counsel.

Dated this 9th day of June, 2023.

/s/ Steven J. Kantor, Esq.

Steven J. Kantor, Esq.

Doremus Kantor & Zullo

346 Shelburne Road, Suite 603

P.O. Box 445

Burlington, VT 05402-0445

(802) 863-9603

[email protected]

Attorney for Plaintiff Breezy Acres Cooperative

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation