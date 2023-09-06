 Vermont Superior Court Superior Court Civil Division Chittenden Unit Docket No: 23-CV-03306 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 06, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Vermont Superior Court Superior Court Civil Division Chittenden Unit Docket No: 23-CV-03306 

Published September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

In Re: Abandoned Mobile Home

Of John Bailey

Notice of Auction Sale

Please take notice that the Auction Sale of the Abandoned Mobile Home of John Bailey shall take place on September 13, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the location of the Mobile Home, 158 4th Street in Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park, Colchester, Vermont. The Mobile Home shall be conveyed to the highest bidder, in "AS IS" condition. Other terms to be announced at sale. Inquiries to Plaintiff's counsel.

Dated this 29th day of August, 2023.

Steven J. Kantor, Esq.

Doremus Kantor & Zullo

346 Shelburne Road, Suite 603

P.O. Box 445

Burlington, VT 05402-0445

(802) 863-9603

[email protected]

Attorney for Plaintiff Breezy Acres Cooperative

