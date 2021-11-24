Notice to Creditors: Estate of Diancy Taylor Adams 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT PROBATE DIVISION, SS. DOCKET NO. 21-PR-06152
IN RE THE ESTATE OF DIANCY TAYLOR ADAMS LATE OF MONTPELIER, VERMONT
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of the Estate of DIANCY TAYLOR ADAMS, late of MONTPELIER, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.
Dated: November 18, 2021
Signed: s/ RICHARD H. BRADLEY, Executor
Address: c/o David C. Buran, Esq.
Law Offices of David C. Buran PC
13 Appletree Ct
Milton, VT 05468-3609
Telephone: (802) 878-8588
Address of the Court:
Superior Court, Washington District
Probate Division
65 State Street
Montpelier, VT 05602
Name of Publication: Seven Days
First Publication Date: 11/24/2021
