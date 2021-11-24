 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Diancy Taylor Adams | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Diancy Taylor Adams 

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT PROBATE DIVISION, SS. DOCKET NO. 21-PR-06152

IN RE THE ESTATE OF DIANCY TAYLOR ADAMS LATE OF MONTPELIER, VERMONT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of the Estate of DIANCY TAYLOR ADAMS, late of MONTPELIER, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be forever barred if it is not presented as described above within the four [4] month period.

Dated: November 18, 2021

Signed: s/ RICHARD H. BRADLEY, Executor

Address: c/o David C. Buran, Esq.

Law Offices of David C. Buran PC

13 Appletree Ct

Milton, VT 05468-3609

Telephone: (802) 878-8588

Address of the Court:

Superior Court, Washington District

Probate Division

65 State Street

Montpelier, VT 05602

Name of Publication: Seven Days

First Publication Date: 11/24/2021

