August 15, 2023 News + Opinion » News

Vermont to Hold a 'Green Up Day' for Flood Debris 

By

Published August 15, 2023 at 4:42 p.m.

click to enlarge Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press conference - KEVIN MCCALLUM ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
  • Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's press conference
Vermont will hold a statewide cleanup day next week to encourage volunteers to pick up the trash and debris that was left behind by last month's flood.

Modeled after the state’s annual Green Up Day, the new effort, dubbed Flood Recovery Clean Up Day, will take place on Saturday, August 26.

The idea is to tap into the state’s spirit of volunteerism to help clean up roadsides, rivers, parks and other public spaces hit hard by flooding and to spruce up the state in advance of the fall foliage tourist season, officials said.

The day is meant to “keep Vermont the clean and beautiful place we know and love, as we welcome visitors to support our economy and communities,” Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference on Tuesday at the 802 Subaru dealership in Berlin. 
click to enlarge Kate Alberghini, executive director of Green Up Vermont. - KEVIN MCCALLUM ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
  • Kate Alberghini, executive director of Green Up Vermont.
Subaru of New England is underwriting the event and has pledged $250,000 toward flood cleanup and recovery efforts.

Of that, $100,000 will go toward the cleanup day, with another $100,000 for the removal of damaged mobile homes.

Vermont's mobile home communities were hit hard by the flooding, including the 32-unit Berlin Mobile Home Park, which was inundated by the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River.
Federal disaster aid does not cover the removal of damaged mobile homes, which “adds insult to injury” for flood victims, Scott said. The funds will help bridge that gap, he said.

Approximately 52 families in four mobile home parks have lost everything, according to state housing officials.

The remaining $50,000 of the “incredibly generous” donation will go toward the Vermont Strong license plate fund, which supports businesses impacted by the flooding, Scott said.

The state has already helped remove 5,700 tons of debris from communities affected by the flooding, with more to go, the governor said.

click to enlarge Gov. Phil Scott accepting the contribution from Ernie Boch Jr., president and CEO of Subaru of New England - KEVIN MCCALLUM ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
  • Gov. Phil Scott accepting the contribution from Ernie Boch Jr., president and CEO of Subaru of New England
Kate Alberghini, executive director of Green Up Vermont, said volunteers are “champing at the bit” to help flood-affected areas, and she expects a sizable turnout.

The cleanup will not include debris from homes and businesses but litter deposited in public spaces by floodwaters, she said.

Towns, cities and volunteers interested in participating in the event should reach out to Green Up Vermont or visit greenupvermont.org.

Since 1979, the nonprofit has organized the annual effort, which was started by then-governor Deane Davis in 1970 as a roadside cleanup campaign.
