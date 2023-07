Vermont Volunteers Prepare to Pitch In for Flood Victims 

At a press briefing about the floods on Tuesday morning, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison also plugged a state website , vermont.gov/volunteer, where Vermonters can register to volunteer."For now, please focus your volunteer efforts on the hyperlocal level," Morrison said. "Check on your neighbors and the most vulnerable in your neighborhood."



Local businesses and churches also lined up to help.



Joseph Pensak, co-owner of the newly opened Phoenix Gallery and Music Hall in Waterbury Village, offered the use of the gallery's dry basement to anyone in town in need of storage space. In Ludlow, Filipino restaurant Gamebird posted on Facebook offering free groceries, sandwiches and chicken. On Tuesday, the Marshfield Village Store planned to give out free barbecue, and Barre's Enough Ministries was preparing a meal to serve hundreds in its auditorium.

the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023 to coordinate and distribute support to hard-hit communities. The foundation also recommended other organizations to donate to, including t







"Vermonters in particular really want to show up and be there for their communities," Rice said. "It's really part of our culture."

In the hard-hit Capital City, the Montpelier Food Pantry was closed due to flooding in the area, but a post on its Facebook page directed people to community drop-in center Another Way for meals.Another Way's executive director Ken Russell said the nonprofit would be serving pot roast, carrots, gumbo and pasta. They were also seeking donations of dry clothes and socks.The Civic Standard, a nonprofit community organization in Hardwick, was also seeking donations of socks and towels and was helping to coordinate volunteers for local flood relief efforts.Katie Farineau of Burlington, who worked for four years with the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative researching best practices for disaster response, said it's often people's first impulse to donate "stuff" in response toa natural disaster. But she said oftentimes those items are "mismatched with the needs of the people" and can create more work for those who have to sort through it all.Farineau recommended that people do research into credible local organizations that are already doing good work in their communities and consider donating money rather than goods as a way to give affected communities more flexibility and agency in meeting their needs.To that end, the Vermont Community Foundation announced on Tuesday the creation ofRice, the creator of the mutual aid Facebook page, said that in coming days and weeks, more opportunities to help with the "great need and great damage" wrought by the flooding will certainly present themselves.