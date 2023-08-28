 Vermont’s Career Technical Education Centers Offer Students Paths to Work, College and Beyond | Paid Post | Education | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Brought to you by Vermont Career Technical Education

Vermont’s Career Technical Education Centers Offer Students Paths to Work, College and Beyond 

Published August 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation