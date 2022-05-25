Vermont's Gun-Control Record Scrutinized After Massacres in Texas, NY 

Some data suggests that gun deaths in Vermont dropped after the 2018 laws were passed, and national media have taken note. CNN reported that total gun deaths — including suicides — fell sharply in Vermont in 2019. According to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Vermont had 82 total gun deaths in 2018, but that figure fell to 67 in 2019, an 18 percent drop. (Most of those were suicides.) The center reported Vermont had the 10th lowest gun death rate in the nation in 2019.

The governor has said he sees no need for further state action.