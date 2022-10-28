Video: Lyric Theatre Presents 'Into the Woods' 

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless yet relevant piece, and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later, with disastrous results. Lyric Theatre Company is honored to bring this work to our audiences November 11 through 13 at the Flynn MainStage in Burlington
