Video: Lyric Theatre Presents 'The Prom' 

Lyric Theatre Company is honored to bring The Prom to our audiences November 9 through 12 at the Flynn MainStage in Burlington. A show about big Broadway stars, a small town and the love that unites them. The Prom follows four eccentric Broadway stars who desperately need a new stage to shine bright upon once more. Seeking out a cause, they head to small-town Indiana. Local girl Emma Nolan wants to take her girlfriend to prom, but a bigoted and backward PTA is on a mission to keep things on the straight and narrow. Determined to transform lives and put themselves back in the limelight, these Broadway celebrities muscle in to change the town and make the prom for everyone.
