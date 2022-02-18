Video: 'Mill to Mall — Historic Space Reimagined' in New Winooski Exhibit 

Visit the Heritage Winooski Mill Museum from March 6 to July 29, 2022, to see a new exhibit about the unique period when the Champlain Mill was a shopping mall. Visitors are encouraged to add their personal memories of the historic space to the community recollections included in the exhibition. The show opening on March 6, noon-4 p.m. will kick off Winooski’s Centennial Celebration. An extended version of this video will be viewable at the exhibit.
This video was produced for the Heritage Winooski Mill Museum by the Video Services department at Seven Days. If your organization or event is in need of a promotional video, please contact us today at video@sevendaysvt.com.
