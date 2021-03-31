Video: Queen City Printers Celebrates 70 Years 

Since April 1, 1951, three generations of Schillhammers have run this full-service commercial printing operation in Burlington’s entrepreneurial South End. They’ve produced countless playbills, calendars, catalogs and alumni magazines for Vermont clients. You’ve likely passed their Pine Street plant without a second glance. Tour the 17,000 square-foot facility at Queen City Printers and see the presses in action in this short video.
