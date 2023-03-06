Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'Airness' 

Vermont Stage presents Airness, playing March 8 through 26 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington.
When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But, as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there's more to this artform than playing pretend. Airness is a music-filled, feel-good comedy about finding your joy. Featuring fun air guitar performances to hit 1980s rock songs by Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, REO Speedwagon, Billy Idol, and more.
