Video: Vermont Stage Presents 'Annapurna' 

Vermont Stage's Annapurna runs from May 4 through 15, 2022, at the Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center in Burlington. Twenty years ago, Emma walked out on her husband, cowboy-poet Ulysses, in the middle of the night. Now, hearing he's in dire straits, she tracks him down in the wilds of Colorado in a grungy trailer, working on his magnum opus, hooked up to an oxygen tank and cooking in the buff. Their reunion, charged by rage, humor and compassion, brings back all of the feelings of their former bond. A comedic and profoundly moving story about the longevity of love.
This video was produced for Vermont Stage by the Video Services department at Seven Days. If your organization or event is in need of a promotional video, please contact us today at video@sevendaysvt.com.
find, follow, fan us: